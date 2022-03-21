Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

U opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.