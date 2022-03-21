Parallel Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

