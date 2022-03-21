Parallel Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 221,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

