Parallel Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after buying an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $588.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $524.19 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $597.30 and a 200-day moving average of $698.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

