Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

