Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 383.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.99 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.