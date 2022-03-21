Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 13,827 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 20.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 32,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $45.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

