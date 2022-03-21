Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,493 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

