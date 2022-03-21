Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.61.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

