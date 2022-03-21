Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.