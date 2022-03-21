Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $208.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.