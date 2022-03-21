Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 10.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $520.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.73 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.02.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

