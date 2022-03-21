ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,380.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 24% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $68,380.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,843.22 or 0.99803128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022314 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

