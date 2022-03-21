Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTNR. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.