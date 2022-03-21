Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) versus Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Head to Head Survey

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.65 $227.10 million $5.33 5.38 Pathfinder Bancorp $52.06 million 1.61 $12.41 million $2.06 8.86

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 48.40% 31.42% 2.17% Pathfinder Bancorp 23.17% 11.46% 0.93%

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products, and letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

