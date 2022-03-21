PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,667,260. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

