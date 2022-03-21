Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $14.73 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $5,827.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,448,099 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

