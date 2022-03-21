PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.79 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

