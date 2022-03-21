PFG Advisors Acquires 150 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aptiv by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after acquiring an additional 923,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $118.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.