PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $198.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.41 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.