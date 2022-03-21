PFG Advisors Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $80.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

