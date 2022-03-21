PFG Advisors Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $205.40 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.