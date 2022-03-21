PFG Advisors Has $882,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after acquiring an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

