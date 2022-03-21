PFG Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $165.26 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.73.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.