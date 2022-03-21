PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAGG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000.

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

