PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 93,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

