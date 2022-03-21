PFG Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $162.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.