PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $192.83 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.