PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.37 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.