PFG Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $51.54 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.