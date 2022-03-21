PFG Advisors Trims Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR opened at $51.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.