Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

