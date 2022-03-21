Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. 575,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,416,160. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

