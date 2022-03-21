Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $116.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.18 or 1.00315701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00267102 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

