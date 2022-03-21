Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases 100,751 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $28,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 235,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.