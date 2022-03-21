Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,742 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 23.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.95% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,725. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.