Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of D traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.65. 98,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,506. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

