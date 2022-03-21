Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.25. 3,078,737 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

