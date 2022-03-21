Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.8% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.11. 19,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,928. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

