Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 2,501 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE WFC opened at $51.42 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.