Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

