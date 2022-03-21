Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,241 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX opened at $4.65 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

