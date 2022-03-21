Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,373 shares of company stock valued at $22,292,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

