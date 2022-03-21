Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $6,593,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

