Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.82 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

