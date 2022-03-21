Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $661.36 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $637.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

