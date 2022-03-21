Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 745 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 13.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $243.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

