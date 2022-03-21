Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.82 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

