Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,391,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,872,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after buying an additional 3,537,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,857,000 after buying an additional 3,075,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.06 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

