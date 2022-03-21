Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

